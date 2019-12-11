Authorities clamp curfew in Guwahati after daylong clashes over CAB

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 18:51 IST

Authorities clamped curfew in Guwahati Wednesday evening after daylong clashes between the police and protesters opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and also called in the army.

“Curfew has been imposed in Guwahati. We have also called in the army,” Assam’s Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Agarwal said. The curfew will remain in force till 7 am Thursday.

The announcement of the curfew came on the heels of the administration announcing that it was suspending mobile internet services for 24 hours in 10 districts including Kamrup Metropolitan district of which Guwahati is the headquarter.

Much of Guwahti had turned into a battlefield on Wednesday with protesters clashing with security forces at various locations in the city, including the state secretariat and the arterial Guwahati-Shillong Road.

Protesters made bonfires at several locations as opposition to the CAB remained unabated. The protests against the CAB and clashes with the police have been unprecedented since the six-year movement by students against illegal immigrants that began in the late 1970s and ended in 1985 with the signing of the Assam accord.