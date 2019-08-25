Auto-rickshaw driver injured as crude bomb explodes inside vehicle

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:30 IST

An auto-rickshaw driver in Bhubaneswar sustained critical injuries this evening when a crude bomb exploded in his vehicle while he was driving it.

The driver identified as Gobinda Rao was spotted in a pool of blood and was shifted to a private hospital by locals.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Anup Sahoo said at around 8 pm the explosion occurred in Rao’s vehicle when he was driving it. However, there were no passengers inside the vehicle.

The police said someone had kept the explosives inside the vehicle without the knowledge of the auto-rickshaw driver.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 23:30 IST