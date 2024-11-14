Senior CPI(M) leader and former LDF convenor EP Jayarajan dismissed reports of his autobiography being released by a prominent publishing house on Wednesday, hours after some purported excerpts from the said book circulated in the local media creating a political row on a day when bypolls were being held in two constituencies in Kerala. Autobiography still in works, says CPI(M) leader Jayarajan after book’s ‘fake’ excerpts go viral

While Jayarajan admitted that he was writing an autobiography, he said that it was still unfinished and that he had struck no deal with any publishing house for its release. His clarification came hours after DC Books in a Facebook post, carrying even the cover of the purported book by him, said that the veteran CPM leader’s autobiography would soon reach the readers.

The purported Malayalam book was titled “Kattanchayayum Parippuvadayum: Our Communistinte Jeevitham” (Black tea and lentil fritters: A Communist’s life) and had the photographs of Jayarajan and Kerala’s first chief minister and Communist veteran EMS Namboodiripad on its cover.

Jayarajan termed the move by DC Books a “conspiracy” and said he had sent a formal complaint to the state DGP seeking a probe into it.

“I have sent a complaint to the DGP. I am still writing my autobiography and it is unfinished. I saw on TV channels that some excerpts claiming to be from the book I wrote have been circulated. I see it as a planned conspiracy because today is election day. I have not authorised anyone to publish my autobiography. DC Books and Mathrubhumi Books had contacted me, but I have not signed any deal. The police should do a proper investigation to uncover who is behind this,” Jayarajan told reporters.

Meanwhile, in another statement on Facebook, DC Books said, “The publication of the book has been deferred by a few days due to some technical problems in its making. Aspects regarding the content will become clear when the book is published.” It has not withdrawn its earlier post or denied the authorship of the book.

The incident has sparked controversy as the purported excerpts claimed to be from the book containing criticisms of the CPI(M), the state government it leads, the party’s candidate in the Palakkad bypoll as well as details of Jayarajan’s meeting with BJP state-in-charge Prakash Javadekar.

Supporting Jayarajan, CPM state secretary MV Govindan said: “Jayarajan has made it clear that he has not written the content (being circulated now) and that he has not approved any publishing house for its release. We don’t doubt him at all.”