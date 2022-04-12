Home / India News / Aviation security module is likely by June: Scindia
Union minister of civil aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi

The single-window facility for approvals of security programmes related to aviation safety is likely to be ready by June this year, Union minister of civil aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said on Monday.

In a parliamentary consultative committee attached to the civil aviation ministry, Scindia, on Monday, said that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) establishes, develops, implements, maintains and reviews the National Aviation Security (AvSec) programme.

“The e-Security programme is the single window facility for security programme approvals. The e-Quality control module is for security audit and security inspection of airports. The three modules: e-Sahaj, CACS and e-training have been completed and launched. The e-Security module is likely to be completed by June 2022 and e-Quality control programme is likely to be completed by August this year,” a statement from the ministry read.

The meeting was also attended by the minister of state Gen (Retd) Dr VK Singh, secretary civil aviation Rajiv Bansal and officers of the ministry, Airports Authority of India, BCAS and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“BCAS has now undertaken e-BCAS, an initiative under e-Governance for automation of internal processes. This will be an online platform for facilitation of stakeholders. It will leverage strengths of existing processes and organization structure, with the objective to make entire activities transparent, user-friendly and efficient,” Scindia said.

He also said that 16 training courses are being run for aviation security training and certifications. “The Centralized Access Control System (CACS) deals with online systems for biometric aerodrome entry permit and vehicle entry permit. It will regulate access of employees of approved government and private entities and authorized vehicles across zones at airports,” Scindia concluded.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022
