Axis My India exit poll: What projections for Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam election results show
Axis My India post-poll predictions showed BJP-led NDA winning Assam, while the Congress-led UDF winning Kerala.
As soon as the voting concluded for the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections, the pollsters started releasing seat projections for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.
The post-poll predictions from Axis My India showed BJP-led NDA winning in Assam with a comfortable margin, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) winning Kerala.
For Puducherry, the pollster showed AINRC, an NDA ally, winning the Union Territory, with Congress-DMK alliance trailing at the second spot.
What Exit Poll projections show for 4 States, 1 UT
The Axis My India projections for Kerala showed Congress-led alliance winning 78-90 seats, with the ruling Left Front trailing with 49-62 seats. The NDA is likely to get 0-3 seats.
In Tamil Nadu, the pollster showed neck-and-neck fight between the ruling DMK and Vijay's TVK, which made a debut in this election. While Stalin's party was expected to 92-110 seats, Vijay's party was projected to get 98-120. The NDA which was the main contender in the state, slipped to the third spot with 22-32 seats.
In Assam, the NDA is set for a comfortable win with the BJP alliance scoring 88-100 seats, while the Congress front getting 24-36 seats. While AIUDF is set to go blank in the elections, others are expected to get between zero and three seats.{{/usCountry}}
In Assam, the NDA is set for a comfortable win with the BJP alliance scoring 88-100 seats, while the Congress front getting 24-36 seats. While AIUDF is set to go blank in the elections, others are expected to get between zero and three seats.{{/usCountry}}
In Puducherry, the NDA alliance is expected to get 16-20 seats, while the DMK-Congress alliance is projected to get 6-8 seats.
Who is preferred CM face in 5 states, UT?{{/usCountry}}
In Puducherry, the NDA alliance is expected to get 16-20 seats, while the DMK-Congress alliance is projected to get 6-8 seats.
Who is preferred CM face in 5 states, UT?{{/usCountry}}
According to Axis My India projections, Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most favored candidate for chief minister in Assam with 48 per cent votes, while N Rangaswamy had the highest approval rating in Puducherry at 42 per cent.{{/usCountry}}
According to Axis My India projections, Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most favored candidate for chief minister in Assam with 48 per cent votes, while N Rangaswamy had the highest approval rating in Puducherry at 42 per cent.{{/usCountry}}
In Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan was the most favoured candidate for CM in Kerala with 33 per cent approval.{{/usCountry}}
In Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan was the most favoured candidate for CM in Kerala with 33 per cent approval.{{/usCountry}}