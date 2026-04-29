Axis My India exit poll: What projections for Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam election results show

As soon as the voting concluded for the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections, the pollsters started releasing seat projections for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

The Aixs My India projections showed the NDA winning Assam and Congress-led UDF winning Kerala.

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The post-poll predictions from Axis My India showed BJP-led NDA winning in Assam with a comfortable margin, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) winning Kerala.

For Puducherry, the pollster showed AINRC, an NDA ally, winning the Union Territory, with Congress-DMK alliance trailing at the second spot.

What Exit Poll projections show for 4 States, 1 UT

The Axis My India projections for Kerala showed Congress-led alliance winning 78-90 seats, with the ruling Left Front trailing with 49-62 seats. The NDA is likely to get 0-3 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, the pollster showed neck-and-neck fight between the ruling DMK and Vijay's TVK, which made a debut in this election. While Stalin's party was expected to 92-110 seats, Vijay's party was projected to get 98-120. The NDA which was the main contender in the state, slipped to the third spot with 22-32 seats.

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{{^usCountry}} In Assam, the NDA is set for a comfortable win with the BJP alliance scoring 88-100 seats, while the Congress front getting 24-36 seats. While AIUDF is set to go blank in the elections, others are expected to get between zero and three seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Assam, the NDA is set for a comfortable win with the BJP alliance scoring 88-100 seats, while the Congress front getting 24-36 seats. While AIUDF is set to go blank in the elections, others are expected to get between zero and three seats. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Puducherry, the NDA alliance is expected to get 16-20 seats, while the DMK-Congress alliance is projected to get 6-8 seats. Who is preferred CM face in 5 states, UT? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Puducherry, the NDA alliance is expected to get 16-20 seats, while the DMK-Congress alliance is projected to get 6-8 seats. Who is preferred CM face in 5 states, UT? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Axis My India projections, Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most favored candidate for chief minister in Assam with 48 per cent votes, while N Rangaswamy had the highest approval rating in Puducherry at 42 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Axis My India projections, Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most favored candidate for chief minister in Assam with 48 per cent votes, while N Rangaswamy had the highest approval rating in Puducherry at 42 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan was the most favoured candidate for CM in Kerala with 33 per cent approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan was the most favoured candidate for CM in Kerala with 33 per cent approval. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

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