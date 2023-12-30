'Ayodhya Airport completed in record time of 20 months', says AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar

Ayodhya's temple town is gearing up for enhanced air connectivity with the inauguration of its new airport. Speaking about the newly built Maharishi Valmiki International Aiport in Ayodhya, the chairman of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), Sanjeev Kumar, confirmed that the construction was successfully completed within a remarkable timeframe of 20 months. The Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. (HT Photo/Deepak Gupta)

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) took on the development of Ayodhya Airport based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the government of Uttar Pradesh last April. The Uttar Pradesh government allocated 821 acres of land for the airport's development, as outlined in an official government release.

"AAI has completed the construction of the Ayodhya airport in a record time of 20 months," Sanjeev Kumar told ANI.

"Air connectivity is important for Ayodhya. With more passenger flow, the connectivity will also improve in Ayodhya. We at Airport Authority are extremely excited about this expansion…" he added.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the newly built airport in the city on Saturday.

The completion of Ayodhya Airport brings significant advantages for pilgrims visiting the revered Shri Ram Mandir and other nearby pilgrimage sites such as Ram ki Paidi, Hanuman Garhi, Nageshwar Nath Temple, and the Birla Temple.

The airport features a runway with a length of 2200 meters, designed to accommodate the operation of A-321 type aircraft. Additionally, two link taxiways and an apron capable of parking eight A321 type aircraft, along with a designated Ground Support Equipment (GSE) area, have been constructed.

Looking ahead to Phase 2 of development, plans include the construction of a new terminal building spanning 50,000 square meters. This expanded facility is expected to cater to 4,000 passengers during peak hours and serve a total of 60 lakh passengers annually. The expansion also encompasses the addition of a parallel taxi track and an apron with 18 additional aircraft parking stands.

The airport, developed at a cost of ₹350 crore, includes the construction of various essential facilities such as the Terminal Building, ATC Tower, Fire Station, car parking, and allied city-side infrastructure. The terminal building, spanning 6500 sqm., is designed to accommodate 600 passengers during peak hours and serve 10 lakh passengers annually. Passenger amenities include nine check-in counters, three conveyor belts, and five X-BIS machines.

Inspired by the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya, the terminal building's architecture reflects the historical and cultural significance of the region.

The building also incorporates various sustainability features, including an Insulated Roofing System, Canopies for energy savings, LED Lighting, Low Heat Gain Double Glazing Unit, Rainwater Harvesting, landscaping with fountains, HVAC, Water treatment plant, Sewage treatment plant, and the use of recycled water for landscaping.

