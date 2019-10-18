Ayodhya case: Hindu Mahasabha wants action against Dhavan

india

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has written to the Bar Council of India seeking disciplinary action against Supreme Court senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for tearing up a copy of the Ram Janmabhoomi map which was handed over to him and the five- judge bench hearing the Babri Masjid -Ram Mandir dispute.

According to the letter written by the Mahasabha’s national spokesperson , PP Joshi: “ Dr Rajeev Dhavan has committed highly unethical action by tearing into pieces a copy of the map handed over to him. This has brought disrepute to the Supreme court bar. This is unbecoming of a senior advocate and ...request to take cognizance against Dr Dhavan and take appropriate action against him in accordance with law.”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday witnessed unprecedented drama in the Ayodhya case when Senior Advocate Dhavan, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Wakf Board tore up a map supplied by the Hindu side in open court.

This happened after Dhavan got into a tiff with Senior Advocate Vikas Singh who was represenging the All India Hindu Mahasabha and wanted the court to take on record a book “Ayodhya Revisited” authored by retired IPS officer Kunal Kishore.

Dhavan objected to the same saying the book was not part of the records before the Allahabad High Court and no new fresh evidence can be produced. After a few minutes of arguments, Singh requested the bench to a look at a map from the book, showing the birthplace of Ram. As the bench began to look at it, an angry Dhavan asked Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to throw the map away. The CJI responded by saying that Dhavan could tear the map if he wished. Dhavan promptly tore the map into pieces.

