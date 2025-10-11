Ayodhya: New spectator gallery at Ram Ki Paidi to seat 20,000 devotees

Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram, is witnessing a remarkable transformation evolving from a land of faith into a vibrant blend of heritage and modern development. 'Ram ki Paidi' being cleaned ahead of ' Deepotsav 2025', in Ayodhya on October 9. (ANI)

As the ninth edition of Deepotsav approaches, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for a global pilgrimage and tourism hub is taking shape through a series of grand projects, as per an official release.

During this globally renowned festival, the seating arrangements at Ram Ki Paidi have been made more comfortable and visually appealing than ever before. In the financial year 2023-24, the Yogi government constructed approximately 350 meters of steps and a grand spectator gallery for ₹2,324.55 lakh, providing seating for 18,000 to 20,000 visitors at a time, a release stated.

Under a new project approved for the financial year 2024-25 with an allocation of ₹2,367.61 lakh, Ram Ki Paidi is set to appear in an even more magnificent form. The project includes the construction of eight small amphitheatres to offer comfortable seating for visitors, along with six intricately designed stone canopies, eight grand lamps, and seven-meter-high stone pillars that will add to the ghat's splendour.

UPPCL Project Manager Manoj Sharma said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the development initiatives in Ayodhya are not merely construction projects but symbols of a cultural renaissance. The beautification of Ram Ki Paidi and the Saryu ghats, he highlighted, has not only enhanced the city's spiritual ambience but also given a new momentum to tourism.

"Our goal is to complete all projects ahead of schedule and with the highest standards of quality so that devotees and tourists visiting Ayodhya can truly experience its grandeur and divinity," he added.

District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram stated that all construction works are being carried out through UPPCL. He added that these projects have taken Ayodhya to new global heights. The beautification of Ram Ki Paidi and the Saryu ghats not only preserves the city's rich cultural heritage but also provides a safe and pleasant environment for devotees. These development initiatives have strengthened Ayodhya's international prominence while giving a significant boost to the local economy and tourism sector.

Enhanced with modern lighting and aesthetic landscaping, the site will beautifully merge tradition with modernity, creating an unforgettable experience for devotees and tourists from around the world. (ANI)