Ayodhya Ram Mandir temple trust files FIR in 'donation theft' case

An FIR has been filed in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The case has been filed based on a complaint by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. A general view of the audience during the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. (AP)

The case registration comes amid an ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on the recommendations of the temple trust.

Allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple surfaced earlier this month, following which the SIT was formed. According to news agency PTI, the SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.

What is the controversy? Donations to the Ram Temple recently drew enhanced focus after allegations that crores of rupees donated by devotees were embezzled.

The controversy first emerged after a Samajwadi MLA claimed that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations were stolen, and the chorus was later joined by several other Opposition leaders.

Amid questions on the handling of temple funds, the issue soon took a legal turn as an advocate filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on June 12, claiming he had made representations to the Ram Temple trust a few days earlier. Days after the plea filed by advocate Mohit Ashok, the UP government formed an SIT to probe the claims.

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According to news agency ANI, a fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into allegations. The plea also seeks a CBI probe in the case.