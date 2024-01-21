close_game
Ayodhya Ram Temple: Consecration ceremony prep in last leg as rituals continue

ByPawan Dixit, Rohit Kumar Singh
Jan 21, 2024 05:23 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony on January 22, and address a gathering of at least 8,000 special invitees at a nearby venue.

AYODHYA/LUCKNOW: The fifth day of the weeklong rituals at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was marked by a “vastu pooja” that was held to pray for the temple’s longevity as the preparation for the main consecration ceremony entered its last leg, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is set to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya.

As part of the rituals, sugar, fruits and flowers were also offered to the deity.

“Vastu pooja was performed to seek forgiveness for shortcoming, if any, in the construction of Ram Mandir,” said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Alok Kumar, working president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, also took part in the rituals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony on January 22, a landmark event that will fulfil of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s core ideological promises and will likely be a key part of the party’s manifesto for the 2024 LoK Sabha polls.

“Besides performing the rituals, PM Modi will address a gathering of at least 8,000 special invitees at a nearby venue during a public event around 1pm the same day, a state government spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.

Security stepped up across temple town

The security mechanism involves the presence of different agencies, including Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guards (NSG), para commandos of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), UP Special Task Force (STF), and specially trained personnel of UP security headquarters and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and UP Special Security Force (UPSSF) as well as Intelligence Bureau officials.

The elaborate arrangements have been combined with advanced technologies, as well as rigorous aerial and artificial intelligence surveillance measures to ensure the safety and success of the historic event.

UP director general of police (DGP), Vijaya Kumar on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements for the mega event and ordered that the vigil across the state be intensified ahead of the event.

