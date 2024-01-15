Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration to be preceded by 7-day rituals. Here's a list

The consecration ceremony of Ram Temple will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, renowned cricketers, celebrities, and industrialists. Meanwhile, the temple trust announced a 7-day schedule in connection with rituals to be performed in Ayodhya from January 16 and January 22. An illustration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Here's a look at the list of events or rituals that will be held in Ayodhya as part of the consecration ceremony:

January 16: The priest appointed by the Temple Trust will conduct the 'Dashvidh' bath ritual on the banks of river Saryu. The rituals would include worship of Lord Vishnu and Godan.

January 17: Procession with the idol of Ram Lala will visit Ayodhya. Meanwhile, devotees will reach the temple carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash or pot.

January 18: Formal rituals will commence with Ganesh Ambika Puja, Varun Puja, Matrika Puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Puja.

January 19: Agni Sthapana, Navagraha Sthapana and a havan will be performed.

January 20: The sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be cleaned with the holy water of Saryu. Rituals concerning Vaastu Shanti and Annadhivas will be performed.

January 21: The deity will be washed with 125 urns. The Shayadhivas ritual will also be performed.

January 22: The deity of the Rama Lalla will be consecrated in Mrigashira Nakshatra in the afternoon.

Speaking about the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, temple trust secretary Champat Rai said that all preparations connected with the ‘pran pratishtha’ were completed. "The pran prathishtha is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 & 21 darshan will remain closed to public..." he said.

Rai added that the Ram Lalla idol made by Mysore-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj will be placed at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. He said the idol would be a stone sculpture of five-year-old Ram Lalla and weigh anywhere between 150 kg to 200 kg.

The idol would be moved into the new temple campus on January 18, Rai said. It would be in a standing posture, he added.

The rituals for the consecration ceremony are expected to conclude by January 21 with a bare minimum of rituals left for January 22. Arrangements for nearly 8000 VIPs would be made for the January 22 inauguration ceremony, Champat Rai said.

(With inputs from agencies)