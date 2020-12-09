Ayodhya Ram Temple foundation work likely to start after December 15

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 09:15 IST

The Ram Mandir construction committee is likely to start foundation work of Ram Mandir after December 15 when engineers and technical experts hand over their reports related to the temple’s foundation to the committee.

The two-day meeting of the Ram Mandir construction committee ended on Tuesday. Nripendra Misra, chairman of the committee, was in Ayodhya to preside over the meeting.

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the treasurer of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, said, “Construction work of Parkota (surrounding wall) of the temple will also start by the end of this month”.

“The two-day meeting (December 7-8) has been fruitful and important decisions related with construction work of Ram Mandir were taken,” he added. Giri will oversee the development of 65-acre land on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus where the temple will be constructed.

Testing work for the foundation pillars of Ram Mandir is almost over. Technical experts of Larsen and Toubro, IIT Chennai and Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, among others are analysing the results of this testing.

Trust wants to expedite ongoing work of laying the foundation which got delayed due to the pandemic. On September 11 this year, the trust had started the piling work for testing the foundation pillars. Around 1,200 pillars will be laid 100 feet below the surface to prepare the temple’s foundation. In technical terms, this process is called piling.

12 foundation pillars have been subjected to heavy testing to check their strength and durability and the results are being analysed by experts of IIT Madras, Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited.

Architect Ashish Sompura, engineers of Larsen and Toubro, Tata Consulting Engineers and Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee among others were present at the meeting.