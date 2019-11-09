Ayodhya district magistrate congratulates everyone on SC verdict, but with a note of warning

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 13:05 IST

Within minutes of the landmark order on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi title suit that gave the 2.77 acre disputed land to Hindus and an alternative 5-acre plot to Muslims, the ‘ground zero’ district magistrate ‘congratulated everybody’ while warning against any untoward incident.

The ruling marks the culmination of a dispute that has been at the heart of communal friction in the country for decades.

“Congratulations everybody on a peaceful resolution of a longstanding dispute. I will urge everybody to observe restraint in celebrating the verdict. Any inciting or insulting behaviour will be acted against,” tweeted Anuj K Jha, Collector and District Magistrate of Ayodhya.

Over 90 companies of armed police (around 9,500 jawans), including 37 UP Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and other central paramilitary forces companies, were deployed in Ayodhya district ahead of the Supreme Court verdict.

Congratulations everybody on a peaceful resolution of a longstanding dispute. I will urge everybody to observe restraint in celebrating the verdict. Any inciting or insulting behaviour will be acted against. — Anuj K Jha (@anujias09) 9 November 2019

A senior state police official said initially 52 companies of armed police, including 37 PAC and 15 central paramilitary companies, were deployed. Another 40 companies of central paramilitary forces were added later. Moreover, extra deployment of civil police, including 11 additional SPs, 20 deputy SPs, 150 inspectors, 250 sub-inspectors, and 1200 constables, had been done in Ayodhya, the official said adding around 1,500 home guard personnel too were moved to Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked officers to station helicopters in Ayodhya and Lucknow for patrolling and transportation of security personnel.

The administration had also ordered closure of all schools and is also monitoring social media accounts using its social media volunteers’ network of 16000 in Ayodhya district.

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court also ordered setting up of a trust and handing over of the disputed site to it for construction of temple.