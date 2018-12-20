BTech student abducted and gangraped in Agra, two arrested

An engineering student was abducted from a busy crossing in Agra on Tuesday evening, taken to a remote location and gang-raped by four men, police said on Wednesday after two of the perpetrators were arrested.

According to the police, a case under section 376 D (rape by one or more persons constituting a group) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a search is on for the other two. The woman has been sent for medical examination and the report is awaited, the police added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra, Amit Pathak said the woman’s father lodged an FIR. According to the FIR, at around 5pm on Tuesday, the woman reached a busy intersection from where she was supposed to head to her computer coaching class. She was waylaid and overpowered by the accused.

Her father alleged that two of the accused sat on the woman’s two-wheeler, forcing her to sit between them and drove the vehicle to Poiya ghat, while the other two reached the spot on their motorcycle.

Police said passersby found the victim lying injured in the area and rushed her to the emergency ward of a hospital, after which her family was informed. The woman is still in hospital.

“During investigation, a name came up. Taking the victim’s family into confidence, the identities of the suspects were discussed and one of them was finally identified,” said Pathak.

Rahul Nishad, 23, married and working as a vegetable vendor, was picked up. “...he revealed the name of the second accused involved in the crime. After this, Kanhaiya Lal, 19, of village Bahadurpur was also arrested,” said Pathak, adding that Lal worked in a milk powder factory in the city and is also married.

Police said they have identified the other two accused, believed to be in their mid-twenties, and that they are also from Bahadurpur.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 07:39 IST