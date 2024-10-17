Baba Siddique murder probe: Cops issue lookout notice against 3 accused

The Mumbai police issued a look-out circular (LOC) against the three accused, including the main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, in connection with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. Mumbai: The mortal remains of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. He was laid to rest on Sunday.(PTI file photo)

The notice was issued in order to prevent the accused from fleeing the country, PTI reported. As per the circular, all seaports and airports have been put on alert to apprehend them.

While four accused have already been arrested in the matter, the other two named in the LOC are the “co-conspirator” -- Shubham Lonkar and suspected handler Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar.

Baba Siddique murder probe: Cops looking for 3 accused

Several teams of the crime branch of the Mumbai police have been sent to various parts of the country to nab the accused.

So far, four people, including alleged shooters Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) from Haryana, Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19) from Uttar Pradesh, and co-conspirator Harishkumar Balakram Nisad (23), have been arrested.

Additionally, Shubham Lonkar’s brother Pravin Lonkar from Pune has also been arrested.

Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on October 12 outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra.

Shubham Lonkar: The man who wrote a viral Facebook post

A Mumbai police team will visit Maharashtra’s Akola district, where the Lonkar brothers’ parents live, to gather information about Shubham Lonkar’s whereabouts.

It is suspected that Shubham Lonkar was the man who wrote the Facebook post claiming responsibility for the killing and saying that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind Siddique’s murder.

It has also been alleged that the Lonkar brothers gave ₹5 lakh in cash to the shooters through Nisad, police said.

Shubham was also arrested in January in an Arms Act case registered in Akola district, which led to the recovery of more than ten firearms.

During his interrogation at the time, it was revealed that he had been communicating with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol, police had said earlier.

After securing bail, Shubham became untraceable on September 24 despite being on the police radar.