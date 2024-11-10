Baba Siddique murder: Shooter, two other accused nabbed in UP, says Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Sunday in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) apprehended a shooter in connection with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique.



The shooter Shiva Kumar along with two other accused were nabbed in UP. They are being brought to Mumbai.



Baba Siddique was shot by three gunmen near his MLA son Zeeshan's office in Bandra on October 12. He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away.



On Friday, the Mumbai Police had arrested a shooter named Gaurav

Vilas Apune in connection with the murder case. According to an ANI report, investigations revealed that Apune was a shooter and a part of Plan B made by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He had gone to Jharkhand to hone his shooting skills.



In further interrogation, Apune revealed that Plan B was prepared for backup in case Plan A failed. One of the accused Rupesh Mohol arrested earlier had also gone to Jharkhand with Apune to practice firing.



Baba Siddique was shot dead by three gunmen near his MLA son Zeeshan's office in Bandra on October 12(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)

In further interrogation, it was revealed that the mastermind of the murder, Shubham Lonkar had sent both Mohol and Apune for their practice to Jharkhand on July 28 along with necessary weapons.



Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi is allegedly said to be behind the murder of Baba Siddique.

‘Another Pune leader also targeted by Bishnoi gang’: Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday revealed that another leader from Pune was on the hitlist of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was planning to kill the Pune leader too and the responsibility of carrying out the crime was given to the shooters involved in Plan B," a Mumbai Police official told ANI.

As per the official, the matter came to light after the Mumbai Crime Branch recovered a pistol which was going to be used to carry out the crime.