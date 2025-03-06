Babbar Khalsa terrorist arrested: UP police reveals ominous Maha Kumbh plot

The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested an alleged active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International with links to Pakistan's ISI. The terror accused, identified as Lajar Masih, was nabbed in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police in Kaushambi. Kaushambi: Security personnel after the arrest of an 'active terrorist' of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with alleged links to Pakistan's ISI.(PTI)

According to the UP police, Lajar Masih wanted to carry out a terror attack at the Maha Kumbh.

Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said Masih had planned a major terrorist attack during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. He failed in his plan because of elaborate security arrangements, said Kumar.

"However, due to intensive security checks at the religious gathering, he failed to execute his plan," he said.

Who is Lajar Masih?

Lajar Masih is a native of Amritsar's Kurlian village. He allegedly worked for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Additional director general of police (UP Special Task Force, Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said the operation was carried out in the Kokhraj police station area of Kaushambi.

The alleged terrorist was in touch with Pakistan's ISI.

“As per available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is in direct touch with Pakistan-based ISI operatives,” Amitabh Yash said.

The authorities seized three active hand grenades, two active detonators, one foreign-made pistol and 13 cartridges.

They also had an Aadhaar card with an address in Ghaziabad. They also found one mobile phone without a SIM card.

"This terrorist had escaped judicial custody in Punjab on September 24, 2024," the ADG added.

