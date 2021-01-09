Babri Masjid demolition case: Ayodhya residents challenge acquittal of accused
- The special CBI court had acquitted all 32 persons accused of conspiring to demolish the 16th century Babri mosque on December 6, 1992
A criminal revision petition was filed with the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday, challenging the special CBI court’s September 30, 2020 order in the Babri Masjid demolition case, which acquitted all the 32 accused, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh.
Haji Mehboob and Haji Saiyyad Akhlaq Ahmad, both natives of Ayodhya, filed the revision petition on behalf of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). Both were litigants in the Babri mosque demolition case.
“We decided to challenge the special court’s judgment after the CBI did not move the high court against the acquittal,” Mehboob said.
Mehboob and Ahmad have presented themselves as witnesses in the case and also as aggrieved persons in the riots that followed the Babri mosque demolition on December 6, 1992.
The case is likely to come up for hearing next week.
The special CBI court had acquitted all 32 persons accused of conspiring to demolish the 16th century Babri mosque on December 6, 1992 that sparked a deadly cycle of riots and communal violence across India, leaving hundreds dead.
The verdict by judge Surendra Kumar Yadav ended a 28-year-long legal fight, and brought relief to senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti, but raised serious questions about the investigation into the high-profile case.
The 2300-page judgment ruled out any criminal conspiracy behind the razing of the disputed structure and found it to be a “spontaneous act”.
“The incident was not pre-planned,” the judge had said in the verdict, and added that “the leaders present there actually tried to control and pacify the mob... anti-social elements brought the structure down.”
The judgment largely focused on the lack of credible evidence provided by the CBI, the probe agency.
Yadav said in his judgment that the CBI could not produce any conclusive evidence against any accused and refused to accept newspaper reports, documents and video cassettes as evidence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ready to contest polls if Cong offers seat in Ernakulam’: Ex Kerala HC judge
- Asked if the CPI(M) or the BJP offered him a seat instead, he said he won’t accept it since he was more inclined to the Congress ideology and fascinated by its role in the freedom movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held in 4 phases from Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India developing capabilities for undertaking deep ocean missions: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Landmark step': PM Modi after govt announces Covid-19 vaccination drive date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP's new excise policy aims ₹6,000 crore excess revenue next fiscal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, govt announces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda reaches out to farmers in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Jan 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar rural local body polls to be held in April-May: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin from January 16 in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No case of bird flu in Karnataka, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Read full text here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, Nadda defends agri laws, reaches out to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra orders probe into Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 infants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic forces Taj Mahotsav cancellation for the first time since 1992
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox