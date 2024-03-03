Babul Supriyo says Pawan Singh can contest from UP, Bihar where his songs are hit

Former Union minister and Trinamool leader singer Babul Supriyo said Pawan Singh did not say he would not contest in the Lok Sabha election, he said he won't contest from West Bengal's Asansol -- a day after his name was announced in BJP's first list of 195 candidates. Babul Supriyo said he has no problem with artist Pawan Singh but his videos used derogatory words against Bengal women. "Note that he did not say he will not contest the election. He said he would not contest from Asansol. He can contest from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh where his songs are hit, no problem," Babul Supriyo said. Since Asansol has a large population of non-Bengali voters, the BJP thought Pawan Singh would win because it's not possible that the BJP central leadership did not speak to him before announcing his name; he was later made to write that social media post that he won't be able to contest from Asansol, Babul Supriyo said. Singer and TMC minister Babul Supriyo said Pawan Singh didn't say he would not contest election, he won't from West Bengal.(PTI)

Bhojpuri singer, actor Pawan Singh is a controversial figure. In 2023, his wife alleged that he used to beat her and sought a divorce. His first wife reportedly committed suicide after six years of marriage.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol but due to some reason I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol," Pawan Singh tweeted on Sunday after his old song videos went viral. Another interview from today morning started doing the rounds in which Pawan Singh was asked about the issues that he will fight for in Asansol and he said he didn't understand the question. On being explained, he said he did not have much knowledge, he would rather speak about singing, acting etc.

While the Trinamool claimed credit for Pawan Singh stepping away from Asansol, the BJP said it took the party only a few hours to sideline Pawan Singh accused of misogyny but Trinamool took 55 days to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan who sexually assaulted women in Sandeshkhali.

"TMC leaders are a bunch of jokers who have suddenly found their voice after keeping quiet for 60 days. The women raped in #Sandeshkhali were Bengali, who Mamata Banerjee called ‘Bohiragoto’ (outsider). No one vilifies Bengali women more than her, as she continues to defend Sheikh Shahjahan," BJP's Amit Malviya wrote.

Pawan Singh was the result of PM Modi's overnight brainstorming, Congress asks

Congress leader Pawan Khera said Pawan Singh's case was an interesting one. "PM Modi did brainstorming till 3.30am and every media was praising how much energy he has. And the result of that brainstorming was Pawan Singh? The prime minister has all the agencies under him and he was not aware of Pawan Singh's image? All agencies are only to keep an eye on the opposition leaders. On one hand, they raise the Sandeshkhali issue and on the other, they field Pawan Singh. It's obvious that people like Harsh Vardhan will have to retire from politics because now is the time for Pawan Singh," Khera said.