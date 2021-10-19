Babul Supriyo resigns as Lok Sabha MP, says ‘shall always remain indebted to PM Modi, Amit Shah’

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo officially resigned as an MP on Tuesday, a month after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The singer-turned-politician, who handed over his resignation to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, thanked the BJP leadership for showing confidence in him.

“It has been a very fulfilling seven years that I have spent in Parliament and I shall always remain indebted to my now ex-party BJP Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, Hon’ble Amit Shah ji and respected Shri J P Nadda ji for giving me the opportunity to serve my country,” the two-term MP from West Bengal’s Asansol said in his resignation letter.

In his letter to Birla, the TMC leader sought his blessings to now embark on a “new journey”.

“I am proud to have walked the corridors of this historic monument (Parliament) and traversed by many a visionary leaders, statesmen, freedom fighters and luminaries who crafted the history of our motherland and paved the path for her having a secure and glorious future”.

He also lauded Speaker Birla for his “affable nature and elegant humour”.

“My heart is heavy as I had begun my political career with the BJP. I thank the prime minister, party chief and Amit Shah. They showed confidence in me. I had left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I am not a part of the party, I should not keep any seat for myself,” he was later quoted as saying by news agency PTI.