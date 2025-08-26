Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Baby's severed head found at Punjab govt hospital; a stray dog was carrying it

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 10:11 pm IST

Unidentified baby's remains were seized and taken away for forensic examination; health minister orders probe as Patiala hospital chief offers an explanation

A stray dog was seen carrying the severed head of an unidentified baby at Patiala's premier government hospital on Tuesday evening, triggering shock and an inquiry. Authorities at Rajindra Hospital, however, were quick to explain that no baby was missing from any ward.

Shock spread over possible infanticide and the stray dog menace at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.(HT File/representative image)
Shock spread over possible infanticide and the stray dog menace at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.(HT File/representative image)

The dog carrying the baby's remains was seen first around 5.30 pm near ward number 4 of the hospital by patients and attendants.

Shocked, they lamented how there was no mechanism to control the stray dog menace; and feared this incident of possible infanticide was a result of lapses by the hospital management.

The remains were eventually seized and taken away for a forensic examination. Further details on that were not immediately available.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh ordered an inquiry and assured that the matter was being probed from all angles.

In his explanation, the hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Vishal Chopra, said all children's deaths at the hospital were properly documented and the bodies handed over to families. “It appears the remains of a baby were dumped outside the hospital premises," he added.

The incident sparked outrage among people present, who alleged that poor sanitation, lack of security, and general negligence have turned Rajindra Hospital into an unsafe place.

It is one of Punjab’s biggest public hospitals.

The hospital administration has promised full cooperation with the police in the investigation.

