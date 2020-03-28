e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Back to villages in crowded buses denting lockdown’, says Chidambaram

‘Back to villages in crowded buses denting lockdown’, says Chidambaram

Chidambaram’s tweet came as these migrant workers, stranded in cities without work and money, were seen walking back to their villages in hoards.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 15:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted this statement on Saturday.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted this statement on Saturday.(PTI File Photo)
         

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday questioned the Centre’s preparedness as he pointed out the migration of hundreds of thousands of workers from the cities to villages during the 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus disease.

Chidambaram’s tweet came as these migrant workers, stranded in cities without work and money, were seen walking back to their villages in hoards.

“‘Back to villages’ in crowded buses or on foot has significantly dented the lockdown. It is another distressing example of the governments’ unpreparedness,” Chidambaram tweeted.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday sent hundreds of buses to evacuate the migrant workers from the state who have been stranded in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses continued to ferry them to their destinations from different areas of Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar as the norm of social distancing were broken at the bus terminals.

As crowds packed the buses, the administration later started thermal screening of the passengers at Kaushambi.

“What are the central and state governments doing about the migrant workers who were allowed to leave the cities and towns and who are finding their way back to their villages?” the former finance minister asked.

Before Chidambaram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet that the countrywide lockdown will “devastate our poor and weak” and sought a compassionate approach to deal with the crisis.

The Congress also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government on Twitter, alleging it had imposed the lockdown without proper planning and has been unable to control the reverse migration.

“BJP’s lack of planning has rendered tens of thousands of people hungry and homeless. The government should have come out with a targeted plan to help them before implementing nationwide lockdown,” it said.

“Suspended transport, disrupted supply chains, misinformation to the police and active racism, such is the outcome of a #LockdownWithoutPlan,” the party said in another tweet.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the three-week lockdown, he had emphasised the restrictions will help maintain social distancing and cited experts’ who have said it was the only way to deal with the coronavirus crisis across the globe.

“There is no other way to deal with coronavirus and we need to save ourselves. And we have to break the cycle of its infection,” the Prime Minister had said.

tags
top news
‘Back to villages in crowded buses denting lockdown’, says Chidambaram
‘Back to villages in crowded buses denting lockdown’, says Chidambaram
LIVE: Response to Covid-19 lockdown was proactive and graded, says Centre
LIVE: Response to Covid-19 lockdown was proactive and graded, says Centre
Covid-19: UP ramps up evacuation of workers from Delhi-NCR
Covid-19: UP ramps up evacuation of workers from Delhi-NCR
Recovery could be distant as economy shrivels due to Covid-19
Recovery could be distant as economy shrivels due to Covid-19
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Maruti Suzuki mobilizes production of ventilators, masks to fight coronavirus
Maruti Suzuki mobilizes production of ventilators, masks to fight coronavirus
Latest Windows 10 March update will stop your PC from accessing internet
Latest Windows 10 March update will stop your PC from accessing internet
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news