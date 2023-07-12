'Bad news for Congress because...': Amit Malviya's dig at Cong over Foxconn-Vedanta

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya said it is bad news for the Congress that Foxconn and Vedanta's deal falling through does not mean Foxconn won't work in India's semiconductor sector. "This is bad news for the Congress, which actively attempts to scuttle any new initiative India takes. It is now worried that India's rise as a semiconductor manufacturing hub will further consolidate its position in the world as a credible player in the technology domain. The Congress loathes a confident and self-reliant India," Malviya tweeted. Amit Malviya made a long Twitter post explaining the Foxconn-Vedanta situation.

Taking a jibe at Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Malviya said it is tough for the Congress leader to understand but semicondutors manufacturing is a very complex and technology-intensive sector and India's past efforts did not succeed.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a comprehensive semiconductor program formulated to provide uniform incentive of 50% to support design, manufacturing and packaging. Program also supports R&D, talent and capacity building," Malviya said.

Foxconn applying separately for a semiconductor manufacturing unit

The failure of the Vedanta-Foxconn deal is not the end of Foxconn's work opportunities in India as the Taiwanese firm said it is planning to apply separately for setting up a semiconductor manufacturing unit and actively reviewing the landscape for "optimal partners".

What happened to Vedanta-Foxconn deal?

Foxconn on Monday announced that it decded to pull out of the semi-conductor joint venture with Vedanta planned in Gujarat. This became a political flashpoint as the Foxconn-Vedanta was initially planned in Maharashtra and then the project went to Gujarat.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Foxconn-Vedanta break-up will not impact India's semiconductor prospects. "Its not for govt to get into why or how two private companies choose to partner or choose not to, but in simple terms it means both companies can & will now pursue their strategies in India independently, and wth appropriate technology partners in Semicon n Electronics," Chandrasekhar tweeted.

