Badshah apologises to NCW for ‘Tateeree’, promises song in 4 months on women empowerment

Rapper-singer Badshah on Tuesday apologised to the National Commission for Women (NCW) over the controversial video of his song ‘Tateeree’ that portrayed schoolgirls. In settling the matter before the commission, he also pledged to two specific tasks: sponsoring the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections, and a song on women's empowerment within four months. Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, appeared before the commission in connection with a suo motu case taken up last month following the release of the song ‘Tateeree’. (HT File Photo)

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, appeared before the commission in connection with a suo motu case taken up last month following the release of the song ‘Tateeree’.

Also present at the hearing were directors Joban Sandhu and Mahavir Singh, and producer Hiten.

All those present submitted unconditional written apologies before the commission and expressed regret over the harm caused to society, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

What happened at hearing The hearing was chaired by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who said the lyrics and presentation of the song had hurt the dignity and decency of women. Rahatkar reportedly directed those concerned to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.

Badshah told the commission: “I will work for the upliftment of women and society. I will present a positive song on women's empowerment within four months and will not be involved in any such activity in future.”

Past record Badshah's past caught up with him recently when, on April 2, the Delhi High Court ordered the takedown of ‘Volume 1’, an early track by him and Honey Singh from their Mafia Mundeer days, from all platforms including YouTube, Spotify and Instagram.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who personally listened to the song, called the lyrics "grossly vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women," saying the content "shocked the conscience of the court."

Separately, Haryana Police have removed 857 links — including 154 YouTube videos and 703 Instagram reels — of the song ‘Tateeree’, following an FIR filed in Panchkula over objectionable lyrics and visuals. Badshah has apologised publicly too.