Bag with 18 detonators, wires recovered from taxi stand of Jammu railway station

Updated on Oct 27, 2022 05:04 PM IST

A suspicious bag was found near the taxi stand of Jammu railway station on Thursday. Later, the explosives were recovered from two boxes that were inside the bag, police said.

BySharangee Dutta | Reported by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, New Delhi

As many as 18 detonators were found from the taxi stand of the Jammu railway station on Thursday, police said. The explosives were inside two boxes, police added.

Besides the detonators, some wires were recovered from the two boxes. Officials are currently at the spot, investigating the matter.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) GRP (government railway police) Arif Rishu told news agency ANI that nearly 500 gm of “wax-type material” was packed inside the box. “Materials have been seized,” he added.

The incidents unfolded after a suspicious bag was found near the taxi stand. The two boxes filled with detonators and wires were recovered from inside the bag.

This latest development comes amid multiple terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir recently. On October 18, two labourers, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, were killed in a terror attack in the Harmen region of the district. In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said that the terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen, wherein both the labourers got injured. They were shifted to a hospital immediately where they succumbed to the injuries. The victims were asleep at the time of the grenade attack.

In another incident that happened on October 15, terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit, identified as Puran Krishan, in very close range near his house in Chowdari Gund in Shopian district.

    Sharangee Dutta

