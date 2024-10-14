Bahraich violence: Internet suspended; mob torches hospital, shops

A hospital and some shops in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district were torched on Monday after violence erupted in the Mahasi area during Durga idol immersion yesterday. The local administration has suspended the internet. Bahraich: People block a road following Sunday night violence during goddess Durga idol immersion.(PTI)

One person was killed while several others were injured after two communities clashed during the Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area on Sunday.

The police have arrested 30 people in connection with the incident. They are searching for the main accused.

On Monday morning, the police had to resort to lathi charges as the protest against the murder turned violent. They also lobbed tear gas shells. "We are trying to control the situation," said Bahraich DM Monika Rani.

What happened in Bahraich?

The incident took place on October 13 when the procession was passing through an area. An argument took place between the two groups. "A person from the Hindu community died after bullets were fired at him and thereafter a tense situation arose," said Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla.

"At various places, Visarjan was stopped, which some mischievous elements took advantage of and tried to create a disturbance. 30 people have been taken into custody in the incident in Maharajganj in which a person was shot and a case has been registered. Search for the main accused who is absconding is underway," the officer said.

What Yogi Adityanath said on Bahraich violence?

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the situation and emphasized that those who seek to vitiate the atmosphere in Bahraich will not be spared.

"Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahsi of Bahraich district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them," Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X on Sunday.

"Immersion of idols will continue. Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and communicate with religious organizations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done on time," he added.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday appealed to the masses to maintain peace and patience.

"Any conspiracy to disturb the peace and harmony of Uttar Pradesh will not succeed. Those who give protection to the rioters are once again becoming active, but we have to be vigilant and alert. The bright future of the state will not be allowed to be tampered with. The culprits will be brought under the ambit of the law and given strict punishment and the victims will get complete justice. I appeal to all the citizens to maintain peace and patience," he said.

Opposition slams government over Bahraich violence

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand slammed the BJP government saying it was not able to control the law and order situation in the state.

"Law and order has become questionable in UP. In the Bahraich incident, the shortcomings of the administration were exposed somewhere or the other. It was a failure of the police, it was a failure of intelligence. Whether it is Bahraich or the tension in Ghaziabad, that is also not hidden from anybody," he said.

With inputs from ANI