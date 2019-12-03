Bail for Nath nephew in Agusta case, but he’ll have to stay in jail

india

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 00:13 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in the AgustaWestland chopper case stating that he has roots in society and will not abscond.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted bail to Puri on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of like amounts. The court said that the accused should not tamper with the evidence or try to contact or influence witnesses.

However, Puri will still remain in jail where he is in judicial custody in another case.

The court also said that Puri should join the investigation as and when he is asked to by the investigating officer (IO) and will not leave the country without the prior permission of the court.

The order comes after Puri filed for regular bail following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate over money laundering aspects of the deal to buy 12 VVIP choppers. The agency contended that Puri, using his shell companies, accumulated proceeds of crime, and laundered them.

Puri’s counsel argued that his client was not involved in dealing with the proceeds of crime and that the case of ED is based on false allegations. He said Puri has submitted documents to ED and since the supplementary complaint (charge sheet) has already been filed, there are no chances of tampering with the evidence or influencing the witnesses.

“It was a case of arrest without complying with legal provisions. My client has nothing to do with AgustaWestland deal. He is an entrepreneur involved in power generation and has got nothing to do with defence deals. So it was obvious ED’s case was not to withstand judicial scrutiny,” argued lawyer Vijay Aggarwal.

Following the arguments, the court said, “The accused is 46 years of age and has roots in the society. The accused is residing in Delhi along with his family members. The accused has three children and old parents. The accused is having his business in India and is an income tax assessee. Therefore, the contention of the ED that accused may abscond does not appear to have much substance.”

The court, while granting relief, also noted that his co-accused have already been released on bail.

“Some of the co-accused have not been arrested by ED at all, and the complaint and supplementary complaints have been filed against these accused persons without arrest. The accused Ratul Puri is not the accused in the CBI case registered for the predicate offence,” the judge said.

The AgustaWestland deal was struck by the Indian Air Force to buy 12 choppers for use by VVIPs. After reports of irregularities in the deal emerged (they claimed that the specifications were changed to benefit the company, at the instance of middlemen who received a commission), the government scrapped the deal in 2014. The Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into the corruption aspects of the case. ED, which looks aft foreign exchange violations and money laundering, is also investigating it.

The court also said that Puri joined the investigation even before he was arrested by ED.

“The correctness or otherwise of the allegations as to whether the accused has received and laundered the said money can only be looked during the course of trial,” the judge said in his 21-page judgment.

Puri is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail in connection with a bank fraud case.