Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar, accused of inciting violence in Nuh, detained by Haryana Police

Bajrang Dal member Mohit Yadav, better known as Monu Manesar, accused of inciting communal violence recently in Nuh, was detained by Haryana Police on Tuesday. A video clip purportedly showed plainclothesmen taking him into custody. Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar purportedly being picked up away by policemen in plain clothes.

While the Haryana Police is yet to issue a statement, an office bearer of the Bajrang Dal's parent organisation, the Vishva Hindu Parishad, confirmed to news agency PTI that the cow vigilante was picked up in Gurugram’s Manesar.

He is also wanted in a lynching case by Rajasthan Police.

Monu Manesar, 28, could not be arrested for over five months despite being named (along with 21 others) in the abduction and killing of two cattle traders, Junaid and his cousin Nasir, whose charred bodies were found in a burnt car in Rajasthan’s Bhiwani on February 16.

Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachawa said Rajasthan Police has received the information regarding Manesar's detention and they are in contact with Haryana Police.

“We have received information that Haryana Police has detained Monu Manesar, who is wanted in Nasir and Junaid (lynching) case. Haryana Police is carrying out its further procedure and our officers are in contact with them. When their procedure is completed, (our) District Police will begin theirs.”

Manesar has repeatedly denied the charges in Bhiwani double murder case and Nuh violence. After his name cropped up at the centre of communal clashes that broke out during a procession in Nuh, Manesar claimed that he was not present there and certainly did not give any “hate speech” that may have led to the violent communal clashes.

“The violence in Nuh Mewat district of Haryana is unfortunate where people from a specific community attacked on the procession of Bajrang Dal and Vishv Hindu Parishad (VHP). The religious process has been continuing for the last three years in the Mewat region of Haryana,” he told HT last month.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates

