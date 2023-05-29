‘Kaha aana hai?’: Bajrang Punia dares ex-IPS officer after ‘bullet’ warning amid wrestlers' protest

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia and former Kerala director general of police (DGP) NC Asthana on Monday engaged in a heated online spar after the latter warned that, if required, the cops will resort to firing bullets on the protesting grapplers. Responding to Asthana's tweet, Punia said he was ready to take bullets in his chest. Police detain wrestler Bajrang Punia during wrestlers' protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in New Delhi on Sunday,(PTI)

The war of words broke out between the two after chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar, barely three kilometres from the new Parliament building that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.

Immediately after the wrestlers and other protesters were pushed into buses and taken to different locations, the police personnel began clearing the protest site by removing cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers.

Later on Sunday night, Asthana, while retweeting a news report, wrote in Hindi, “Will even shoot if necessary. But not because of you are saying. Right now, they have just been dragged and thrown away like a sack of garbage. Article 129 gives the police the right to shoot. Under proper circumstances, that wish will also be fulfilled too. But to know that it is necessary to be educated. See you again at the postmortem table!”

In another tweet, the former DGP said, “Some fools doubt the right of the police to shoot. If you can read English, then read the decision of the Supreme Court in Akhilesh Prasad's case. Those illiterate who cannot read, it is good advice not to test this right. Wives will be widowed and children orphaned without any reason! stay fit.”

Seemingly upset by the former IPS officer's tweet, Punia, one of India's top grapplers who are demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who allegedly sexually harassed women wrestlers, challenged Asthana.

“This IPS officer is talking about shooting us. Brother, I am standing in front here. Tell me where to come to get shot… I swear that I will not show my back, I will take your bullet on my chest. This is what has remained, now it is right to do with us,” Punia tweeted in Hindi.

Asthana was also criticised by Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

“Former IPS officer, now a full time foul mouthed human. Where & When did our country’s training for such noble services go so wrong?” Chaturvedi tweeted.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.

The police said 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening.

(With inputs from agencies)

