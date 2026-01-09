Ex-MP minister's daughter, Congress speaker's son killed in Indore road accident
The accident took place when the car in which Bala Bachchan's daughter was travelling with three others collided with a truck.
Daughter of Madhya Pradesh MLA and former home minister Bala Bachchan died in a road accident in the early hours of Friday along with two others near her residence in Indore, police said.
The accident occurred when Bachchan's daughter, identified as Prerna Bachchan, was travelling with three others in a car which collided with a truck near the Ralamandal area on the Tejaji Nagar bypass, HT reported.
Two other youth also died on spot along with Prerna. They have been identified as Prakhar Kasliwal, son of state Congress spokesperson Anand Kasliwal, and Mansindhu, a transporter. Another passenger, Anushka Rathi, sustained serious injuries and is admitted to a hospital.
The group was returning after celebrating Prakhar's birthday when their car met with an accident, police said. “Prakhar, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a truck. Prerna, Prakhar, and Mansindhu died on the spot. Anushka was rushed to the hospital," Deputy police commissioner Krishna Lal Chandani said the four were returning after celebrating Prakhar Kasliwal’s birthday in Mhow when their car hit the truck around 5:15am.
Prerna was preparing for the civil services examinations.
As the probe is underway and the truck driver is in police custody, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.
Congress leaders condole demise
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath expressed grief over the death of Bala Bachchan's daughter as he described the incident as ‘heart wrenching’. “I have received the heartbreaking news of the demise of my colleague and daughter of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Shri Bala Bachchan, Prerna, in a road accident in Indore,” Nath wrote on X.
Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar also condoled the demise and said, “The untimely demise of Shri Bala Bachchan Ji's daughter, former Home Minister of the Madhya Pradesh Government, in a horrific road accident is extremely heart-wrenching. The sudden departure of the family's daughter in this manner is an irreparable loss for the entire family. I pray to God that He grants the bereaved family the strength to bear this unbearable grief and provides a place for the departed soul at His divine feet.”
