Ex-MP minister's daughter, Congress speaker's son killed in Indore road accident

Daughter of Madhya Pradesh MLA and former home minister Bala Bachchan died in a road accident in the early hours of Friday along with two others near her residence in Indore, police said. Police said Prakhar Kasliwal, son of state Congress spokesperson Anand Kasliwal, was driving under the influence of alcohol when it collided with a truck. (Photo for representation) (HT_PRINT)

Follow updates on Iran unrest

The accident occurred when Bachchan's daughter, identified as Prerna Bachchan, was travelling with three others in a car which collided with a truck near the Ralamandal area on the Tejaji Nagar bypass, HT reported.

Two other youth also died on spot along with Prerna. They have been identified as Prakhar Kasliwal, son of state Congress spokesperson Anand Kasliwal, and Mansindhu, a transporter. Another passenger, Anushka Rathi, sustained serious injuries and is admitted to a hospital.

Also read: Iran protest sees massive escalation, nationwide internet cut amid exiled prince's war cry

The group was returning after celebrating Prakhar's birthday when their car met with an accident, police said. “Prakhar, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a truck. Prerna, Prakhar, and Mansindhu died on the spot. Anushka was rushed to the hospital," Deputy police commissioner Krishna Lal Chandani said the four were returning after celebrating Prakhar Kasliwal’s birthday in Mhow when their car hit the truck around 5:15am.

Prerna was preparing for the civil services examinations.

Also read: 'Shame, shame': Mahua screams as cops carry her from protest outside Shah office

As the probe is underway and the truck driver is in police custody, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.