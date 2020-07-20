Bandra: 25-year-old, who cut his birthday cake with a sword, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:01 IST

A youth (25), who used a sword to cut his birthday cake on the terrace of his building, and also violated social distancing and lockdown norms, enforced by Maharashtra government in a bid to rein in the prevailing raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19), for the celebration, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday.

The accused, identified as Haris Khan, had called over 30 people to the terrace of his building in Bandra on Saturday midnight and was seen cutting 25 cakes with a sword, surrounded by guests, who clapped and wished him on his birthday.

Later, the video of the birthday celebration was shared on social media.

Mohsin Shaikh, a Bandra-based social activist, drew the attention of Param Bir Singh, commissioner, Mumbai Police, to the incriminating video.

“I got the video from one of my friends following which I informed the Mumbai Police chief and also tweeted it,” Shaikh said.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against Khan and his guests in Bandra police station.

They have been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (licence for acquisition and possession of arms of specified description in certain cases) and 25 (possession of arms) of the Arms Act, 1959 and section 37(1) (prohibit certain acts for prevention of disorder), 135 (contravention of rules) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Many of Khan’s guests were booked, as they had failed to maintain social distancing norms and were not even wearing face masks, the police said.

Khan was booked under the Arms Act, 1959 for using a sword. Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 9, Mumbai Police, said Khan has been arrested.

Hemant Phad, assistant police inspector (API), Bandra police said, “We have recovered the sword that was used by the accused to cut the cake. Khan will be produced before a metropolitan magistrate court on Monday. Appropriate actions will be taken against the others, who had attended the birthday party.”