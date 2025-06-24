Bangladesh poll body flags challenges as it gears for election post-Hasina ouster

Pervasive spread of disinformation, particularly via social media, poses significant challenges to safeguarding electoral credibility in Bangladesh, polarising communities and potentially inciting violence, the country’s election commission has said as it gears for the first election since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in 2024. KM Nurul Huda , Bangladesh's former chief election commissioner, was arrested this month on charges of manipulating elections. (AFP/Representative)

“False narratives, propaganda, and even AI-generated content can severely undermine public trust in democratic processes, polarise communities, and potentially incite violence,” said Bangladesh Election Commission (BEC) joint secretary (law) Faruque Ahamad in a presentation at the 12th International Conference of Election Management Bodies (June 5–6) in Georgia.

He said a concerted, multi-stakeholder approach was crucial to a resilient information ecosystem, media literacy, and the integrity of electoral system against these evolving threats.

In the presentation titled “Countering Disinformation and Safeguarding Electoral Credibility: A Bangladesh Perspective,” Ahamad referred to an erosion of trust in institutions, leading to incitement of violence. He cited media regulation and limited access to reliable information and called for a multi-stakeholder approach to strengthen electoral integrity.

The presentation, a copy of which HT has seen, outlined trends in disinformation and called social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, key vectors. “There are targeted attacks on political candidates and institutions. Bangladesh has seen a rise in fake news pages, deep fake videos, and coordinated online attacks, particularly around election cycles. These tactics erode public trust in the democratic process,” Ahamad said.

He added that these issues have impacted electoral credibility. “There is voter confusion and apathy, polarisation and violence, distrust in the Election Commission and media, as well as reduced voter turnout.”

Ahamad highlighted that the BEC has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme to launch a three-year initiative named “BALLOT” to promote transparent, inclusive, and peaceful elections and tackle the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

Ahamad made the presentation days before Muhammad Yunus, who has led an interim government since August 2014, indicated on June 13 the possibility of an election in February. Yunus had previously announced that the election would be held in April 2026.

Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has urged that the vote be held before the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan begins in mid-February 2026.

Yunus had announced the election would be held in April 2026 amid pressure from political parties for an earlier vote. The BNP has warned that a delayed vote beyond December could lead to public unrest. Bangladesh has faced unrest since student-led protests forced Hasina to flee to India.

India has been pushing for early, inclusive, free, and fair elections in Bangladesh. It has raised concerns over the ban on Hasina’s Awami League. India has rejected Yunus’s statements, blaming India for attempts to destabilise Bangladesh, saying they seem to be an attempt to shift attention from governance challenges related.

On June 23, a mob assaulted former BEC chief KM Nurul Huda before his arrest. Huda oversaw the 2014, 2018, and 2024 elections that Hasina won. He has been accused of manipulating the elections along with Hasina and 16 others.