Bangladesh to resume visa, consular services at Agartala mission from Feb 5

AGARTALA: The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala will resume visa and consular services from February 5, the mission announced on Wednesday. Agartala: Security personnel at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission after protests erupted in Tripura over alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh on Dec 2. (PTI FIL PHOTO)

“All visa and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala will resume on 05th February 2025. This is for intimation of all the visa and consular service seekers”, the mission’s first secretary Mohammad Al-Ameen said in a notice on Wednesday.

The move comes two months after a group of people protesting the persecution of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh barged into the consulate in Agartala and vandalised it on December 2. Immediately after the incident, the mission suspended all consular services.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh lodged strong protests over the violence, summoned Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma to the foreign ministry and urged authorities in India to take steps to “prevent any further acts of violence against the diplomatic missions of Bangladesh”.

New Delhi described the breach as “deeply regrettable” and increased security for all Bangladeshi missions in India amid mounting diplomatic tensions over protests in several states bordering Bangladesh over the targeting of minority communities and arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Police in Tripura arrested seven people for alleged involvement in breaching the consulate and damaging property and suspended three officers pending departmental proceedings for negligence of duty while posted at the consulate.