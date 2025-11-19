Bangladesh to seek Interpol's help to extradite Sheikh Hasina, former minister Kamal from India

The Bangladesh government is preparing to seek assistance from Interpol for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal from India. Ousted former Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was awarded death sentence by a court on Monday.(AFP/File)

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Dhaka had urged the Indian government on Monday to extradite Hasina and Kamal, after the two were sentenced to death for their role during the violent students' protest in Bangladesh last year.

The Chief Prosecutor's Office of the Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, which led the prosecution against Hasina for the alleged atrocities during students' protest, is preparing an application to seek the extradition of the two top leaders, Bangladesh-based The Daily Star reported.

The letter is expected to be sent by the Bangladesh foreign ministry to New Delhi in coming days, the report added.

Sheikh Hasina was on Monday sentenced to death in absentia by the International Crimes Tribunal for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on the students protests in July 2024. The ICT also awarded death sentence to former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on similar charges. Hasina has been living in India after fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, 2024 following the massive protests.