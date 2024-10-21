Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen urges Amit Shah to let her stay in India: ‘My second home’

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen appealed to Union home minister Amit Shah, requesting him to let her stay in India



In an X post, Nasreen tagged Amit Shah and said,"Dear AmitShahji Namaskar. I live in India because I love this great country. It has been my 2nd home for the last 20yrs. But MHA has not been extending my residence permit since July22. I'm so worried.I would be so grateful to you if you let me stay. Warm regards."



Nasreen, a staunch critic of communalism, has been living in exile since 1994. She had to leave Bangladesh after facing criticism from Islamist fundamentalists for her writings on communalism and women's equality in Bangladesh. Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen(HT File Photo)

Some of her books, including her breakthrough novel "Lajja" (1993) and her autobiography "Amar Meyebela" (1998), were banned by the Bangladesh government for their subject matter.

"Lajja" attracted severe criticism as it detailed violence, rape, lootings and killings of Bengali Hindus after the Babri Masjid demolition in India.

Nasreen spent the next 10 years in exile in Sweden, Germany, France, and the US. In 2004, Nasreen moved to Kolkata in India and stayed till 2007.



She then moved to Delhi for three months, where she lived under house arrest after she was physically attacked. However, she had to leave India in 2008 and move to US. After a few years, Nasreen returned to India.



‘Bangladesh might go Afghanistan way’: Nasreen

Recently, Taslima Nasreen spoke on the political crisis in Bangladesh that unfolded following Sheikh Hasina's ouster as prime minister. The author claimed that Islamic radicals are brainwashing and indoctrinating youths to make them "anti-India, anti-Hindu and pro-Pakistan".



"The recent actions like violence against Hindus, targeting of journalists and the release of "terrorists" from jails showed it was not a students' movement but was “planned and funded by Islamic jihadis,” PTI quoted Nasreen as saying.