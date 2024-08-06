Exiled author Taslima Nasreen's strong reaction to Sheikh Hasina's exit from Bangladesh

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen drew an irony with the exit and fleeing of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her exile from the country, saying that the latter had thrown her out of the country to “please Islamists”. Author Taslima Nasreen(HT File Photo)

“Hasina in order to please Islamists threw me out of my country in 1999 after I entered Bangladesh to see my mother in her deathbed and never allowed me to enter the country again. The same Islamists have been in the student movement who forced Hasina to leave the country today,” Taslima Nasreen wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The author further blamed Sheikh Hasina for the crisis in Bangladesh and hoped the country would not become like Pakistan.

“Hasina had to resign and leave the country. She was responsible for her situation. She made Islamists to grow. She allowed her people to involve in corruption. Now Bangladesh must not become like Pakistan. Army must not rule.Political parties should bring democracy & secularism,” she said.

Taslima Nasreen, who is a staunch critic of communalism, had to leave Bangladesh in 1994 following death threats by fundamentalist outfits over her book ‘Lajja’. She spent the next 10 years in exile in Sweden, Germany, France and the US. In 2004, Nasreen returned to the East and moved to Kolkata in India till 2007. Nasreen then moved to Delhi for three months, where she lived under house arrest after she was physically attacked. However, she had to leave India in 2008 and move to US. After a few years, she returned to India.

Bangladesh crisis

Hasina, who had ruled the country since 2009, resigned on Monday and fled the country as the anti-government protests intensified, with thousands storming her official residence, where they set fires, carried out furniture and pulled raw fish from the refrigerators. Hours later, the former Bangladesh PM landed at the Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on a C-130 transport aircraft. Media reports suggest that she is likely to go to London, where she may seek political asylum.

Shortly after Hasina's exit, Bangladesh Army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that the military would soon form an interim government.

Meanwhile, the President dissolved the Parliament, which was formed after elections in January this year