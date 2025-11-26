Bangladeshi national booked in Dehradun for illegal stay under forged Hindu name

Dehradun police have arrested a Bangladeshi woman living illegally in India allegedly using fake documents and a Hindu name. The arrests were made during a joint operation by the counter-intelligence cells of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police,(AFP)

Police said that during Operation Kalnemi, a campaign against people living under false identities, the woman named Babli Begum (28) was found living in the Patel Nagar area of ​​Dehradun under the false identity of Bhoomi Sharma.

According to the police, during interrogation in custody, Begum, a resident of Bangladesh's Gaybanda district, revealed that she had illegally crossed the border into India during the COVID-19 pandemic and, after living at various locations, arrived in Dehradun in 2021. She said that in 2022, she married a man from Dehradun and obtained fake Indian documents in the name of Bhoomi Sharma.

The police allegedly recovered an Aadhaar card, Ayushman card, ration card, voter ID card, and other fake Indian documents in the name of Bhoomi Sharma, along with a Bangladeshi identity card in the name of Babli Begum from her possession.

A case was registered under relevant sections against the Bangladeshi woman for illegally residing in India by creating fake documents, and she was arrested.

The police said that they are gathering information about the individuals who assisted the accused in creating the fake documents and strict action will be taken against them.

The police detained another suspected Bangladeshi woman from Kalinda Vihar Phase 2 in the Patel Nagar area. She has identified herself as Bobby Khatun (41), a resident of Bogura district in Bangladesh. During interrogation, she allegedly revealed that she had secretly immigrated from Bangladesh in 2023 and had been living illegally in Dehradun since then, earning her living through manual labour.

During interrogation, the police recovered a photocopy of her Bangladeshi passport. The police stated that the woman has been detained and is being deported to Bangladesh as per the rules.

Last week, the police had arrested Mamun Hasan, a Bangladeshi national living in Dehradun under the false name and identity of Sachin Chauhan.

Under Operation Kalnemi, action has been taken against 17 Bangladeshi nationals so far living illegally in Dehradun district. Eight Bangladeshi nationals living illegally using fake documents have been sent to jail, while nine others have been deported to Bangladesh.