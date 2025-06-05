Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
Bank holiday: Are banks across India open or closed tomorrow, June 6?

ByHT News Desk
Jun 05, 2025 10:53 AM IST

Banks in some parts of India will be closed on the account of Eid ul-Adha, according to RBI website.

Eid ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid) is one of the most significant religious festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It marks the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and his willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience. On this occasion people are wondering if Banks across India will remain open or closed. So, according to RBI, banks in some parts of the country will remain closed on the account of Eid-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) on Friday, June 6.

For May 7, RBI has declared a bank holiday for several states. (Representational Image)
Where will banks remain closed

According to the official website of RBI, May 6 is a declared holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act. Banks only in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed tomorrow. Banks across all other states will remain open for customers.

Are banks closed on the next day, May 7 ?

While on May 6 only some banks will observe a closure, for May 7 banks in several states will remain closed. Only banks in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open. On June 7, banks in all other states will remain closed.

What is Eid-ul-Adha

Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, will be celebrated on Saturday, June 07, 2025. Its origins can be traced back to the story of Prophet Ibrahim who received a divine command to sacrifice his son as a test of his devotion to Allah. It is a day when people reflect on spiritual renewal, devotion and submission to Allah.

What can customers do during bank holidays ?

During the bank holiday, customers will not be able to conduct any cheque transactions or transactions related to promissory notes. However they can access their accounts through net banking, mobile applications and ATM, that will remain in service.

RBI has declared a total of 5 holidays in Junes including on June 6, 7, 11, 27 and on June 30. Additionally, bank holidays are also observed every second and fourth Saturdays.

