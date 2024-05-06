Bank holiday on May 7 in these states and cities. Check list

Banks will be closed on May 7 in many cities across several states of the country in the wake of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. Voting is set to happen on Tuesday for the election of MPs from 93 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 12 states and Union Territories. Banks will be closed on May 7 in many cities across several states of the country in the wake of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. (File photo)

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, its regional offices will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Panaji and Raipur due to the Lok Sabha election on May 7.

Here are the cities and towns in India where banks will be closed on May 7

Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati

Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria

Chhattisgarh: Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Goa: North Goa, South Goa

Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, Valsad

Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga

Madhya Pradesh: Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Betul

Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Dharashiv, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly

West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

Big names contesting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024

More than 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are contesting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 on May 7. Some of the big names whose election will be decided by the voters are Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and SP Singh Baghel (Agra). Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha) and Digvijaya Singh (Rajgarh), Supriya Sule (Baramati), Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri) are also contesting in the third phase.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 is being held in seven phases across India. The first phase took place on April 19 and the second phase on April 26.