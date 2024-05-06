 Bank holiday on May 7 in these states and cities. Check list | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi
Bank holiday on May 7 in these states and cities. Check list

By HT News Desk
May 06, 2024 07:50 PM IST

Bank holiday on May 7: Voting is set to happen on Tuesday for election of MPs from 93 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories.

Banks will be closed on May 7 in many cities across several states of the country in the wake of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. Voting is set to happen on Tuesday for the election of MPs from 93 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 12 states and Union Territories.

Banks will be closed on May 7 in many cities across several states of the country in the wake of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. (File photo)
Banks will be closed on May 7 in many cities across several states of the country in the wake of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. (File photo)

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, its regional offices will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Panaji and Raipur due to the Lok Sabha election on May 7.

ALSO READ| Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Schools, colleges to remain closed in these constituencies

Here are the cities and towns in India where banks will be closed on May 7

  • Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati
  • Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria
  • Chhattisgarh: Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
  • Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
  • Goa: North Goa, South Goa
  • Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, Valsad
  • Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga
  • Madhya Pradesh: Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Betul
  • Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Dharashiv, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle
  • Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly
  • West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

Big names contesting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024

More than 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are contesting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 on May 7. Some of the big names whose election will be decided by the voters are Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and SP Singh Baghel (Agra). Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha) and Digvijaya Singh (Rajgarh), Supriya Sule (Baramati), Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri) are also contesting in the third phase.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 is being held in seven phases across India. The first phase took place on April 19 and the second phase on April 26.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

