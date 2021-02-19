IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Bank unions plan to march towards Parliament against privatisation
About 10 lakh bank employees and officers under the banner of United Forum of Unions consisting of nine unions AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW, NOBO are agitating against government's proposal, AIBEA said in a statement.(PTI file photo)
About 10 lakh bank employees and officers under the banner of United Forum of Unions consisting of nine unions AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW, NOBO are agitating against government's proposal, AIBEA said in a statement.(PTI file photo)
india news

Bank unions plan to march towards Parliament against privatisation

Bank unions stage protest against privatisation; plan to march towards Parliament in Mar
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST

Opposing government's privatisation plans, bank unions on Friday staged protest in all the state capitals and plan to march towards Parliament next month if their demands are not met, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech earlier this month announced plans to privatise two public sector banks.

About 10 lakh bank employees and officers under the banner of United Forum of Unions consisting of nine unions AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW, NOBO are agitating against government's proposal, AIBEA said in a statement.

The bank unions, after Friday's dharna, will stage protests across the country in the next 15 days. "On 10th March, we will hold a protest demonstration before Parliament during the Budget session," AIBEA said.

Thereafter, 10 lakh employees and officers of the banks will observe two days of continuous strike on 15-16 March, 2021. "If the government proceeds further, we will intensify the agitation and go for prolonged strikes and indefinite strike. We demand of the government to reconsider their decision," AIBEA added.

The union said after India got independence no private sector bank came forward to help the economic development of the country that necessitated the nationalisation of major private sector banks in 1969.

Since then, banks have made great strides and have played a significant role in the country's development and from 8,000 bank branches in 1969, today there are as many as 100,000 bank branches across India, of which many are in rural areas.

AIBEA said from 2010 to 2020, public sector banks have earned a total profit of 14,57,000 crore.

"The only problem facing banks is the bad loans. Most of the bad loans are by the corporates and rich industrialists. Instead of taking action on them, the government wants to privatise and hand over the banks to them," AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

Throwing light on the condition of private sector banks today, the bank union said many of them have collapsed, last year Yes Bank was in trouble and recently Lakshmi Vilas Bank was acquired by a foreign bank.

"We have seen the problems in ICICI Bank. Hence one cannot accept that private sector banking is very efficient. Only public sector banks give loans to common people, poor people, agriculture, small-scale sector, etc. Private Banks help only the big corporates," AIBEA said.

Moreover, the public sector banks have given permanent jobs to young unemployed, while in private banks, it is only contract jobs. "There will be no reservation in jobs for SC/ST category employees if banks are privatized."

Citing government claims that crores of poor people have opened their accounts in banks under Jan Dhan Yojana as public sector banks with 75 per cent of total branches have opened 40.50 crore of new accounts but the private sector banks with 25 per cent of total branches have opened only 1.25 crore accounts under this scheme.

AIBEA said the banking sector has total deposits worth 146 lakh crore currently, which is hard-earned public savings.

"We cannot allow private hands to play with this huge public savings. Hence privatisation is a bad idea. If the government is serious about economic development, public sector banks should be strengthened. In public interest, in people's interest, in the country's interest, we oppose privatisation of public sector banks," Venkatachalam said.

In 2019, the government had given the controlling stake in IDBI bank to insurance behemoth LIC.

Besides, in 2020, 10 public sector banks were consolidated into six big size banks last fiscal. With this the number of public sector banks in India now stands reduced to 12 from 27 in 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
"Congress demands that the Modi government should stop oil loot and give relief to the people of the country by cutting petrol and diesel prices,” Surjewala said while addressing a press briefing.(ANI Photo)
"Congress demands that the Modi government should stop oil loot and give relief to the people of the country by cutting petrol and diesel prices,” Surjewala said while addressing a press briefing.(ANI Photo)
india news

BJP should be called ‘bhayankar janloot party’: Surjewala on rising fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise for the 11th consecutive day. In Delhi, petrol crossed the 90 per litre-mark after an increase of 31 paise while diesel was being sold at 80.60 per litre, after an increase of 33 paise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shikara boats in Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
Shikara boats in Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
india news

No major economic activity in J-K post abrogation of Article 370: Traders body

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:19 PM IST
The traders body also opposed the proposed property tax and said it would not hesitate to launch an agitation if it is imposed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Pilot addressing the kisan mahapanchayat in Kotkhawda area of Chaksu, Jaipur, on Friday. (Sourced)
Sachin Pilot addressing the kisan mahapanchayat in Kotkhawda area of Chaksu, Jaipur, on Friday. (Sourced)
india news

Farmers don’t need sympathy, they need support: Sachin Pilot

By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:38 PM IST
In the mahapanchayat in Chaksu, attended by over a dozen Congress MLAs, a resolution was also passed which sought to ask the Centre to repeal the three new farm laws; a law for purchase on MSP; and reduction in fuel and LPG prices
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers ready to sacrifice one crop for protest, BKU ups ante

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:25 PM IST
As farmers are preparing to continue their camps on Delhi borders in summer months, alternative arrangements are being made to take care of the harvest season as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Wednesday last, Lalu Yadav was shifted to the paying ward of the hospital after RIMS accepted his prayer that cited poor hygiene, mosquito menace and bark of dogs as perilous to his health.(PTI)
On Wednesday last, Lalu Yadav was shifted to the paying ward of the hospital after RIMS accepted his prayer that cited poor hygiene, mosquito menace and bark of dogs as perilous to his health.(PTI)
india news

Jharkhand HC denies bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam case

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:02 PM IST
As he has already completed almost half of his sentence, he moved a bail plea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tractor march of the farmers turned violent as protesters entered the Capital and clashed with police.(Reuters)
The tractor march of the farmers turned violent as protesters entered the Capital and clashed with police.(Reuters)
india news

News updates from HT: R-day rioting not due to intel failure, says Delhi top cop

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
india news

SC expunges remarks against NCLAT members by larger bench

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Hurt by the personal remarks made against them by the five-member bench on December 22, the three members – Justice (Retd) Jarat Kumar Jain, Balvinder Singh and Vijai Pratap Singh – had approached the top court
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (File photo)
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (File photo)
india news

Australia PM reaches out to PM Modi for support in fight against Facebook

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The matter figured in a phone call between Morrison and Modi on Thursday, amid worldwide outrage over Facebook blacking out news and media content for its users in Australia and barring them from sharing news articles
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute.(REUTERS)
Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute.(REUTERS)
india news

Sri Lanka to procure 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India: Official

PTI, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The State Pharmaceutical Corporation has signed the order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 10 million doses, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Militant attack in Srinagar leaves two policemen dead

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Police and paramilitary forces in the area have launched a search operation for the militant who managed to flee after shooting indiscriminately
READ FULL STORY
Close
About 10 lakh bank employees and officers under the banner of United Forum of Unions consisting of nine unions AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW, NOBO are agitating against government's proposal, AIBEA said in a statement.(PTI file photo)
About 10 lakh bank employees and officers under the banner of United Forum of Unions consisting of nine unions AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW, NOBO are agitating against government's proposal, AIBEA said in a statement.(PTI file photo)
india news

Bank unions plan to march towards Parliament against privatisation

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Bank unions stage protest against privatisation; plan to march towards Parliament in Mar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI Photo )
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI Photo )
india news

Activist Disha Ravi sent to jail for 3 days, cops want to question her next week

Reported by Richa BankaEdited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Ravi was arrested on February 13 and sent to five-day police custody a day later. The custody ends today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunchok Jinpa died in a hospital in Lhasa in the Tibetan Autonomous Region on February 6, 2021, less than three months after being transferred there from prison without his family's knowledge.(AP)
Kunchok Jinpa died in a hospital in Lhasa in the Tibetan Autonomous Region on February 6, 2021, less than three months after being transferred there from prison without his family's knowledge.(AP)
india news

Tibetan tourist guide dies following torture in Chinese prison, sparks fury

ANI, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD) expressed concern over the increasing number of custodial deaths in China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bank officials alerted fire and rescue department personnel who rushed to the spot around 4 AM and managed to put off the fire.(File Photo. Representative image)
Bank officials alerted fire and rescue department personnel who rushed to the spot around 4 AM and managed to put off the fire.(File Photo. Representative image)
india news

ATM gutted in fire as miscreant tries to open it with gas cutter

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:25 PM IST
According to police, a man covering his face with towel entered the ATM belonging to the private South India Bank around 3 AM. The fire broke out when he tried to open the ATM with a gas cutter, forcing the man to run out of the cabin, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
india news

Disha Ravi’s petition in Delhi High Court in ‘toolkit case’: Who said what 

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Toolkit case: The court, however, refused to take down the articles already published and said that the issue would be considered at a later stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP