Banks, schools and liquor shops: What's closed, what's open in Noida, Ghaziabad on April 26?

The second phase of Lok Sabha elections will see voting in eight constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad in the national capital region. Security has been heightened in both districts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Delhi as the voters would exercise their franchise on April 26. the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has prohibited sale of liquor in the district for 48 hours. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO/ File)

In Ghaziabad, the BJP has fielded party MLA Atul Garg, replacing sitting MP General VK Singh (retd), to take on Congress's Dolly Sharma and Nandkishore Pundhir of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). While the BJP is banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party of opposition INDIA bloc and Mayawati's BSP are hoping to sail through by using caste equations and the Kshatriya discontent in the western UP.

Sitting BJP MP Mahesh Sharma is again in the poll fray from Gautam Buddh Nagar against Samajwadi Party candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar, representing the opposition INDIA bloc, and BSP's Rajendra Singh Solanki.

What's open, what's closed in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad?

Schools and colleges in Gautam Buddh Nagar, comprising the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, will remain closed on Friday due to the Lok Sabha election in the constituency. District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, however, said that the educational institutions will remain open on Saturday and function normally. Factories and industries are also mandated to provide paid holidays to workers on Friday to facilitate voting.

The district administration has also enforced a 48-hour ban on the sale of liquor, starting from 6 pm on Wednesday until 6 pm on Friday, the day of polling. This ban includes all types of liquor outlets and vendors across the district. The order, issued by District Magistrate and Chief Electoral Officer Manish Kumar Verma, aims to prevent the use of alcohol by political parties or candidates to influence voters. Enforcement agencies, including flying squads and the police, have been instructed to closely monitor the movement of alcohol to prevent its distribution during the election period.

Banks will remained closed on Friday in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.