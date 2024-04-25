 Banks, schools and liquor shops: What's closed, what's open in Noida, Ghaziabad on April 26? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Banks, schools and liquor shops: What's closed, what's open in Noida, Ghaziabad on April 26?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 04:29 PM IST

Preparations are in full swing to conduct the Lok Sabha polls in 89 constituencies across the country on April 26. Check what's open/closed on Friday.

The second phase of Lok Sabha elections will see voting in eight constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad in the national capital region. Security has been heightened in both districts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Delhi as the voters would exercise their franchise on April 26.

the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has prohibited sale of liquor in the district for 48 hours. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO/ File)
the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has prohibited sale of liquor in the district for 48 hours. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO/ File)

In Ghaziabad, the BJP has fielded party MLA Atul Garg, replacing sitting MP General VK Singh (retd), to take on Congress's Dolly Sharma and Nandkishore Pundhir of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). While the BJP is banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party of opposition INDIA bloc and Mayawati's BSP are hoping to sail through by using caste equations and the Kshatriya discontent in the western UP.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read: Meerut, Mathura and Amroha among key seats to watch out for in phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha polls

Sitting BJP MP Mahesh Sharma is again in the poll fray from Gautam Buddh Nagar against Samajwadi Party candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar, representing the opposition INDIA bloc, and BSP's Rajendra Singh Solanki.

What's open, what's closed in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad?

Schools and colleges in Gautam Buddh Nagar, comprising the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, will remain closed on Friday due to the Lok Sabha election in the constituency. District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, however, said that the educational institutions will remain open on Saturday and function normally. Factories and industries are also mandated to provide paid holidays to workers on Friday to facilitate voting.

The district administration has also enforced a 48-hour ban on the sale of liquor, starting from 6 pm on Wednesday until 6 pm on Friday, the day of polling. This ban includes all types of liquor outlets and vendors across the district. The order, issued by District Magistrate and Chief Electoral Officer Manish Kumar Verma, aims to prevent the use of alcohol by political parties or candidates to influence voters. Enforcement agencies, including flying squads and the police, have been instructed to closely monitor the movement of alcohol to prevent its distribution during the election period.

Banks will remained closed on Friday in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Banks, schools and liquor shops: What's closed, what's open in Noida, Ghaziabad on April 26?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On