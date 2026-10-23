Banquet halls, farmhouses in Delhi must obtain event-wise liquor permits: Excise dept

Ahead of the upcoming festive and wedding season, the Delhi Excise Department has directed banquet halls and farmhouses hosting weddings, parties and other social functions to obtain a P-10 permit for serving liquor, with a fee of ₹15,000 per event.
In a public notice issued on Thursday, the department announced a special registration camp from October 27 to November 16 to facilitate one-time registration of banquet halls and farmhouses on the E-Abkari portal.
The move is aimed at streamlining the approval process as establishments prepare for a busy season of weddings and festive gatherings.
“It is hereby informed that all banquet halls and farmhouses hosting marriages, parties, events or other social functions in Delhi are required to obtain a P-10 Permit for each event for the service of liquor at the premises. A separate permit shall be obtained for each hall/space where liquor is proposed to be served.
The prescribed fee for the P-10 Permit is 15,000 per event in the banquet halls/ farmhouses,” read the public notice.
Registration and Compliance
The department said one-time registration would facilitate instantaneous approval and issuance of P-10 permits for subsequent events. A separate permit will be required for every hall or space where liquor is served.
The department underlined that submitting an application alone does not authorise the purchase or service of liquor. Establishments must obtain a valid permit for the concerned event and maintain records of the permit, along with bills or invoices showing that the liquor was purchased from a licensed liquor vend in Delhi.
The department has advised all banquet hall and farmhouse owners and operators to ensure compliance, warning that violations will invite action under the applicable provisions of the Delhi Excise Act and Rules.
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts.
She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education.
Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions.
Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
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Home/India News/Banquet Halls, Farmhouses In Delhi Must Obtain Event-wise Liquor Permits: Excise Dept