Bar association objects to Justice Yashwant Verma’s transfer to Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) on Friday opposed the proposed transfer of Justice Yashwant Verma after cash was recovered at his official residence in Delhi, saying it raises a “serious question as to whether the Allahabad High Court is trash bin”. Justice Yashwant Verma. (Sourced)

Supreme Court collegium on Thursday unanimously decided to recommend the transfer of Justice Varma back to the Allahabad high court against the backdrop of the cash recovery.

In a letter, HCBA said corruption is unacceptable and that it “was taken aback” by the decision to transfer Justice Verma to his parent high court. “This matter becomes important when we examine the current situation wherein the Allahabad High Court is short of hon’ble judges and despite the continuous problems, new judges have not been appointed for years.”

HCBA called it a grave concern that the Bar is never consulted while appointing judges by elevating its members. “Consideration of eligibility appears to be not up to the mark. Something is lacking which has resulted in corruption and consequently great damage has been caused to the public faith in the judiciary,” said the letter.

People aware of the matter said the cash was discovered after a fire broke out at Justice Varma’s residence on March 14 when he was in Bhopal. The fire brigade that rushed to douse the fire discovered a stash of cash in Justice Varma’s outhouse, sending shock waves and prompting the collegium’s intervention.

The matter was escalated to the highest levels of the judiciary and the government. The collegium was expected to deliberate on the available options amid concerns that merely transferring Justice Varma was not sufficient.

Justice Varma was first appointed as a judge at the Allahabad high court in 2016. He was transferred to the Delhi high court in October 2021. Before his elevation, he served as standing counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) first seeks a response in case of allegations of impropriety or corruption against a constitutional court judge as per the in-house procedure formulated in 1999. The CJI can set up an inquiry committee of a Supreme Court judge and two high court chief justices to examine the matter. The findings of such a probe can pave the way for removal proceedings.