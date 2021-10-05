Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Barbaric killings in UP won't be tolerated, Punjab CM Channi tells Amit Shah

After holding a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Tuesday that he urged Shah to repeal the three new farm laws introduced by the Centre last year.

Before leaving for the national capital, Channi told reporters, “These three farm laws should be repealed at the earliest and incidents like the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri need to be stopped. I will discuss this issue with Union home minister Amit Shah in today's meeting.”

Also Read| Lakhimpur incident: No farmer died of bullet injuries, reveals autopsy report

Channi also told Amit Shah that barbaric killings in the state of Uttar Pradesh will not be tolerated and the arrests of Congress leaders should stop.

“I also asked him (Amit Shah) to seal the international border with Punjab to curb trafficking of drugs and weapons,” the Punjab chief minister said, adding he requested the Union home minister to open the Kartarpur Corridor at the earliest.

I also told him that we'll not tolerate barbaric killings in UP (Lakhimpur Kheri). This system of arresting our leaders should stop. I requested him to open the Kartarpur Corridor at earliest. He ensured me that Govt will take decision very soon: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/WokPKUs4EL — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

Eight people, including four farmers, died in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) alleged that one of the deceased farmers was shot dead by Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish and others were allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy. An FIR has been registered against Ashish Mishra and others.

Union minister Teni on Tuesday refuted SKM's allegations by saying that his son was not present at the spot, adding he has evidence to prove that Ashish was innocent. The Union minister also said that his son will be ready to face any investigation by the agencies.

Also Read| 'Illegal physical force used on me, my colleagues': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on UP

Several Congress leaders, including party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, were detained on Monday, as they were en route to Lakhimpur to meet the families of the deceased farmers. Priyanka Gandhi, who continues to be under detention at a guest house in Sitapur, alleged on Tuesday that the Uttar Pradesh Police used illegal force on her and did not allow her legal counsel to meet her. She also said that the state police neither served her any order or notice, nor they showed her an FIR.