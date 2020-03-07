e-paper
Home / India News / Italian couple in Rajasthan test positive for coronavirus, 280 who came in contact safe

Italian couple in Rajasthan test positive for coronavirus, 280 who came in contact safe

A total of 282 samples were tested. Only 2 turned negative results.

india Updated: Mar 07, 2020 12:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
A guard is seen wearing a face mask as he sits outside the SMS hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
A guard is seen wearing a face mask as he sits outside the SMS hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Himanshu Vyas / Hindustan Times)
         

Barring those of an Italian couple, all the samples collected from suspected coronavirus cases in Rajasthan have tested negative, an official said.

“The total number of samples tested so far is 282. Of those, 280 have tested negative and two positive (of the Italian couple),” Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said on Friday.

He said no sample was pending as of now.

The couple is admitted to the SMS hospital here.

Singh said the department was put on alert and all measures were taken to handle the situation.

After the confirmation of coronavirus in the elderly Italian couple, who was part of a group of tourists that visited Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaipur from February 21 to 28, samples of those who came in contact with them were taken. These samples tested negative at the laboratory of SMS Medical College.

280 who came in contact with Italian couple in Rajasthan test negative for coronavirus

