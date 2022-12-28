Basavarajan released on bail in SJM math conspiracy case

SK Basavarajan, the former legislator of Chitradurga and accused in the conspiracy case against SJM math, was released on bail by the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

The former MLA and ex-administrator of SJM math was arrested on November 10 following a First Information Report filed by Chitradurga police, alleging a conspiracy against Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra (SJM) math and its pontiff Shivamurthy Sharanaru.

His supporters burst crackers and took out a procession. Basavarajan visited SJM math and offered prayers to the Gadduge of the founder. “The case filed against me is due to grudge and pressure on police but truth will win. My spouse and I will come clean as it is a fake case,” Basavarajan said.

Basavarajan said he has applied for an MLA ticket from Congress.

In the first week of November, an audio clip had gone viral on social media websites in which a man was heard urging a woman to file a complaint against Sharanaru, alleging that minor girls were sexually harassed. Based on the audio clip, SJM math in-charge pontiff Basava Prabhu Swamiji had filed a complaint with the police.

The police arrested SJM education institutions teacher Basavarajendra on November 9 and named him as the first accused in the FIR. The police also detained the mother of the minor victim in the second Pocso case filed against Shivamurthy Sharanaru and released her after 21 days.

The police also named Basavarajan, his spouse Sowbagya and Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi as accused in the FIR.