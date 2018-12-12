Based on religion, India should have been declared Hindu nation after independence: Meghalaya HC judge

A Meghalaya high court judge has stated that on the basis of religion, India should have been declared a Hindu country, as he spoke about the condition of minorities in neighbouring countries and urged the Centre to grant them citizenship on arrival to India without the need for documentation.

Justice SR Sen’s December 10 order came on on a petition related to refusal of domicile certificate to a Meghalaya resident.

“Pakistan declared themselves an Islamic country and since India was divided on the basis of religion, should have also been declared as a Hindu country but it remained as a secular country,” the order stated.

“Even today in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos are tortured and they have no place to go and those Hindus who entered India during partition are still considered as foreigners which in my understanding is highly illogical, illegal and against the principle of natural justice,” it said.

Justice Sen requested Prime Minister, home minister, law minister and all members of Parliament to bring a law to allow Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, Christians, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos, who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to live in India and given citizenship without production of any documents.

The order added that Hindus and Sikhs who are of Indian origin and are presently residing abroad should be allowed to come back to India at any time and granted citizenship “automatically”.

Justice Sen stated that the process of updating the National Register of Citizens, which is aimed at weeding out illegal immigrants from Assam, “is defective as many foreigners become Indians and original Indians are left out, which is very sad”.

He further stated that “nobody should try to make India another Islamic country, otherwise it will be a dooms day for India and the world”.

Justice Sen expressed confidence that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi “will understand the gravity and do the needful” and “chief minister Mamataji (Banerjee) will support the national interest in all respect.”

The order directed assistant solicitor general, government of India to deliver copies of the judgement to the Prime Minister, home minister, law minister, governor of Meghalaya and also the chief minister of West Bengal.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 21:57 IST