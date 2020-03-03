‘Be a rebel’: Delhi Police drops Baaghi reference in fight against rumours

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:05 IST

Delhi Police have been quelling rumours about fake incidents of violence in the national capital after panic spread over the weekend in some areas following days of deadly clashes in the northeast region.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of the deputy commissioner of police of New Delhi district posted its campaign against rumours and fake news.

The tweet referred to the upcoming Bollywood film, Baaghi which has Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Baaghi is an Urdu word meaning a rebel.

That was not all as it added a poster as well to drive home its point.

“It’s the BAAGHI season. We are #Baaghi against #false & #fake. Are you? Get ready to be a Baaghi against #FakeNews. Be a rebel against all networks of false information. Be vigilant against rumour mongers. Let’s unite to fight fake,”

It rounded up the tweet with a hashtag #DelhiPoliceNailsFake. The poster in the tweet showed a man with his back and said,” This time he is against fake news” and “Be a Baaghi against fake news.”

Before this, the force was quick to refute the claims of violence and deny there was any unrest in the national capital in a series of tweets over the weekend.

Delhi Police have also arrested more than 20 people, including a 24-year-old man with thousands of followers on social media, for allegedly posting details of fake incidents in some areas of the Capital.

Police had received around 1880 calls of rioting on Sunday night, all of which turned out to be a hoax.

The Capital had witnessed at least four days of deadly violence in the northeast region last week as armed mobs went on a rampage killing and destroying property in the area.

More than 40 people have been killed in the violence, which broke out in the northeast district of the capital.