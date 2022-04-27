Be cautious of parties trying to divide people on caste, communal lines: KCR

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday said people should be “wary of the political parties that were trying to divide on caste and communal lines”.

Addressing a public meeting at Alwal on the outskirts of Hyderabad, after laying the foundation stone for three super-speciality hospitals, the chief minister said religious fundamentalism was like cancer that would rapidly spread to all parts of the country if not treated on time.

“India is a great nation which treats people of all communities, castes and religions equally. If this harmony is disturbed, we would be lost forever. If this cancer of fundamentalism spreads to all parts, the country would be in peril,” KCR said.

He was referring to the reports that some religious groups were banning the purchase of commodities from the shops of other religions. “It is time we should have serious thinking on this latest trend. There are more than 13 crore Indians working in different countries. If they are sent back to India because of this unhealthy discrimination against a particular religion, who will take care of them?” he asked.

Stating that Hyderabad was making rapid strides in all sectors, the chief minister said in the last seven years, there were investments to the tune of $3 billion, and nearly 1.5 million youth got jobs.

“We are setting up a pharma city along with pharma University on 14,000 acres of land. Our Genome Valley has been attracting massive investments from various international companies. Hyderabad is easily accessible; it has a diverse culture with varied cuisine. People are living in harmony. If these forces divide people into communal lines and create communal disturbances, who will come to Hyderabad?” he asked.

The chief minister said if people fall prey to such elements for the sake of selfish interests, it would damage the state’s reputation permanently. “We should never give scope to such elements,” he said.

The chief minister also pointed out that farmers in Gujarat were on the streets agitating against power cuts. “In the newly-formed state of Telangana, we don’t have such problems. We can give round-the-clock uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

KCR said he would continue his fight to save the state and the country from the divisive forces till the last drop of his blood. “We shall take care of all sections of people and prevent them from falling prey to the communal forces,” he added.

