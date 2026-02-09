Be flexible and persevere: Rahul Gandhi’s advice to Gen Z

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advised NRI students from the United Arab Emirates that “staying truthful to yourself” truly matters amid a society that often defines individuals through labels and assumptions. “Nothing in life is linear. Be flexible and persevere,” he added. Gandhi made the remarks in a YouTube video of the interaction that was posted on Sunday. (@INCIndia)

He made the remarks in a YouTube video of the interaction that was posted on Sunday. The students spoke to Gandhi about GenZ’s challenges — balancing passion and profession, coping with anxiety and judgment, and redefining success beyond material achievements.

Addressing career choices, Gandhi urged students to follow their instincts, saying they should “do exactly what you feel like doing,” stressing that good intentions are key to finding one’s path.

Reflecting on lessons from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said the journey taught him about exceeding personal limits and respecting each person’s individual journey without confining them to religious or social labels.

e said, adding that life requires adaptability and perseverance. “The universe is looking after you,” Gandhi told students, encouraging them to work in harmony with it.

Redefining success, Gandhi said it goes far beyond careers and achievements. “Success is being comfortable in any situation and navigating your life with love and affection towards other people,” he said, distinguishing it from mere “greed.” Explaining that success and failure are inseparable, he used dancing as an example, noting that constructive criticism helps improvement. “Success and failure are the same thing. It’s a process… as long as you keep doing it,” he said, adding that those unwilling to fail cannot truly succeed. He also urged young Indians to live by “truth and nonviolence,” emphasising the importance of being honest and non-violent not just towards others, but towards oneself.

Students also opened up about anxiety, nervousness, stuttering and a persistent sense of insecurity that stops them from speaking out, with one participant, Habiba, stating “when I’m with my friends I feel more secure” who know the “real me.” Gandhi questioned whether society itself fuels these insecurities and shared how he deals with constant criticism: “I really don’t care what judgments other people propose on me. I focus on doing the right thing.” When students said they felt “honoured” to meet him, Gandhi pushed back, saying, “Honour assumes that I’m special and you’re less special,” adding, “It is as much of an honour for me to meet you,” underscoring his belief that no one is “high or low.”